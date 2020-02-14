50 Cent Calls Nick Cannon Legendary Corny, Says Wild ‘N Out Host “Never Got Cool”

50 Cent doesn't see it for Nick Cannon's cool factor.

On Friday (Feb. 14), 50 stopped by Power 105.1 show The Breakfast Club to discuss his new ABC show For Life and other recent endeavors–which included his "beef" of sorts with Nick over Eminem. When asked why he hasn't responded to what Nick clarified was a track aimed at 50, the Queens rapper was very clear in his reasoning.

"I would never respond to Nick Cannon. The cameras are on, right?" 50 said as he looked right at into the camera to drive his point home. "He's legendary corny. He's been corny forever. Like, forever, from the very beginning. I thought at one point he was headed somewhere that was like in the Will Smith-ish because of his comedy stuff like that, and then he just never got to his destination. He just never got cool."

50, who performed in Saudi Arabia over the summer, added that he'd have no issue casting him in one of the Power spin-offs, but it's really just the rapping that he can't stand.

"Yeah if he did a good job," 50 said about potentially casting Nick. "He did great in Drumline. I believed him as a drummer. I don't know why he's so passionate about [rapping]. I don't know what the hell's going on. You suck, bro. You suck. Like there was never a moment where we was like, 'Ooh, bars!'"

However, it's all business with 50 and no real bad blood.

"I look at it like he's trying to build energy for a show," 50 explained. "He has the talk show and the radio show and stuff. So I wouldn't just punch him in the face if I saw him, because I know what that is. I know what you're trying to do."

You can watch 50's full interview on The Breakfast Club for yourself below. The Nick Cannon conversation happens around the 27:05 mark.