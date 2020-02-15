50 Cent Says Floyd Mayweather Has to Fight Because His Money Is Running Low

Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired from boxing in 2017 undefeated and rolling in the dough. He has since shown interest in getting back in the ring to possibly fight UFC stars Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor. According to the boxer's frienemy 50 Cent, Floyd wants to box again because his massive fortune is running low.

On Friday (Feb. 14), Fif stopped by Hot 97 to sit down with the Ebro in the Morning crew to discuss his new television project, For Life. Of course, Ebro ended up touching on a number of topics including 50's estranged relationship with Floyd (around the 8:40 mark), which the boxer recently talked about during an episode of N.O.R.E's Drink Champs Podcast.

"We are good," 50 said of his roller coaster relationship with Floyd. "I just don't understand why he keep having the conversation...how am I coming up in conversations? I don't even care what they doing. It only happens when it's fight time. When it's time to build some type of energy or some sort of press. When it's time to make a fight, then that happens."

When asked by Ebro if he thought it was a good idea for Floyd to step in the ring again, 50 responded, "I think he got to right now because the money gone. What you think? It's fight, get the money, spend the money, fight. It's been two years [since his last fight]."

He added, "With that lifestyle, the money's gone, trust me. Now he's like...call him he'll be at your local hosting in a nightclub because he needs that extra right now."

Floyd running low on cash is hard to believe. If true, that would be a catastrophic blowing of the bag. According to Forbes, in 2018, he was crowned the highest paid athlete after bringing in $275 million that year. Last year, he was deemed the highest paid athlete of the decade after pulling in $915 million since 2010.

50 and Floyd, who were once seemingly best friends, have traded shots back and forth for years.

Floyd recently said he doesn't know where their beef started, while being interviewed on the Drink Champs Podcast.

“I’ve been nothing but good to him,” Floyd said. “I’m 100. I’ve been nothin’ but solid with him. I’m a solid dude and he knows I'm a solid dude.”

“If this man (50 Cent) comes over to my house, my chef will cook big meals for us. We sit back and kick it. We traveled on the jet together,” he continued. "This is coming out of the blue. It’s like me and you, I’m kicking it I’m right here talking with y’all, I’m come and do the show with you every day and then one day you say something out of the blue and damn, 'where is this coming from?'”

It's complicated.