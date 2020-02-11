Floyd Mayweather Says He’s Been Nothing But Good to 50 Cent, Beef Came Out of the Blue

It’s no secret that 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Jr. have a complicated love/hate relationship.

On the latest episode of the Drink Champs podcast, which premiered today (Feb. 11) on Tidal, the legendary boxer told N.O.R.E. that he doesn’t know how his beef with Fif ever got started.

“We could have stayed friends,” he said. “I never asked him to [be] a part of G-Unit. I just thought we had a genuine friendship. That’s what I thought. It is what it is.”

N.O.R.E. then asked if Floyd could have done more to repair their estranged friendship.

“I’ve been nothing but good to him,” he replied. “I’m 100. I’ve been nothin’ but solid with him. I’m a solid dude and he knows I'm a solid dude.”

“If this man (50 Cent) comes over to my house, my chef will cook big meals for us. We sit back and kick it. We traveled on the jet together,” he continued. "This is coming out of the blue. It’s like me and you, I’m kicking it I’m right here talking with y’all, I’m come and do the show with you every day and then one day you say something out of the blue and damn, 'where is this coming from?'”

50 Cent, who performed a few clubs back in December, has been notorious for clowning Floyd in the past. Back in October, the Power producer went on his Instagram page to question Mayweather's outfit. He called it "granny drip."

Hopefully, one day, 50 and Floyd can put their differences aside and become friends again.

Check out Floyd Mayweather's comment about his friendship with 50 Cent below.