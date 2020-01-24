Eminem Flips Dolly Parton Meme to Reveal His Grindr Profile Photo

Slim Shady strikes again!

A week after releasing his surprise album, Music to Be Murdered By, Eminem jumped on his Twitter page on Friday (Jan. 24) and delivered a funny meme for his fans to enjoy. The Detroit rhymer added his meme to the latest viral #DollyPartonChallenge. Dolly Parton herself kickstarted the fun, in which she sent out a tweet featuring four different photos of herself as an array of personalities in images on her LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder profiles.

Em flipped it to include a different character of himself on Grindr, the social-networking app geared towards gay, bisexual and trans people. The photo, taken by famed photographer David LaChapelle, features a young Slim Shady holding a firecracker near his nether region. He captioned his tweet for the challenge, "Did I do this right?”

The Dolly Parton memes started days after the country icon celebrated her 74th birthday. She captioned the tweet for her meme, "Get you a woman who can do it all." This sparked the #DollyPartonChallenge, prompting fans and celebrities alike to reveal their different looks on social-networking apps.

While Em's Grindr photo is amusing, his Instagram picture might raise a few eyebrows. It's a photo of himself in a Santa Claus outfit faking bestiality on a reindeer. We don't think Rudolph will appreciate that.

Eminem's social media joke comes after he posted a statement about his latest album Music to Be Murdered By. In his missive, the rap veteran addressed the critics who weren't happy with his murderous themes on the album.

"So you see, murder in this instance isn’t always literal, nor pleasant," he wrote. "These bars are only meant for the sharpest of knives in the drawers. For the victims of this album, may you rest peacefully. For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time. Goodnight! With deepest sympathy, Eminem."

What do you think of Eminem's new album? Check out all the rappers he name-drops on the album below.

