Eminem Releases Statement on New Album Music to Be Murdered By

Eminem has a message for those who may have been offended by his new album Music to Be Murdered By.

On Thursday (Jan. 23), Eminem released an official statement about the intense lyrics on his surprise LP. The statement includes what appear to be two lines of blood dripping down from the top as he addresses people who've criticized him for his rough bars.

"Gentle listener, In today’s wonderful world murder has become so commonplace that we are a society obsessed and fascinated by it," Eminem says. "I thought why not make a sport if it, and murder over beats? So before you jump the gun, please allow me to explain.

"This album was not made for the squeamish," he continues. "If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us."

"So you see, murder in this instance isn’t always literal, nor pleasant," Em adds. "These bars are only meant for the sharpest of knives in the drawers. For the victims of this album, may you rest peacefully. For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time. Goodnight! With deepest sympathy, Eminem."

Eminem has received a ton of backlash for certain lyrics some fans have deemed insensitive. Does this response mean he doesn't care, or is it proof that he actually does? That's up for you to decide.

Check it out for yourself below.

