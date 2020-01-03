50 Cent Claims He Has Proof French Montana Got 60-Month Loan for New Bugatti

50 Cent claims he's got the scoop on how French Montana is paying for a new Bugatti.

On Thursday night (Jan. 2), 50 uploaded two videos to his Instagram timeline. In the videos, the Queens rapper can be heard speaking with someone who asserts that the Montana rapper got the car after taking out a 60-month loan. 50 also claims that the car is actually a used 2008 model without any modern updates like a navigation system or a USB port.

"😳you playing my old CD again hun! 😆💿 POWER returns in 3 days #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife," 50 wrote in the caption of the first video.

In the next video, 50 Cent asserts that he's reportedly gotten ahold of the papers from French's transaction. French didn't wait long to respond to 50's claims.

In the caption for the post, French writes, "CONGRATS TO ME 59 lol ..... IS THIS SUPPOSED TO BE FUNNY ??!! LOL U REALLY MAD IM WAVIER THAN YOU ... YOU UNWAVY CREATURE 😂 GET YOUR INFO RIGHT SHOW THE PAPER WORK DINOSAUR ...YOU DO IN EVERY OTHER CASE YOU RODENT 🐀YOU DONT EVEN OWN ONE .... FRONTIN LIKE YOU GOT ONE U FUNNY 59 !! YOU GOT A LAWSUIT WITH MANHATTAN MOTORS FOR RETURNING ALL THEM CARS YOU TOLD THEM YOU WAS BUYING AND THAT’S BIG FACTS."

This entire back-and-forth began over the last week. That's when 50, who recently did shows overseas, joked about the Bronx rapper.

Not long after he got out of the ICU, French copped himself a new, blue Bugatti. After the "Writing on the Wall" rapper hit up his Instagram to boast about his fresh purchase, 50 was quick to diss French for allegedly buying an older version of the car.

"I’m in the hospital so sick of n!ggas," 50 joked in an attempt to mock French. "That’s a 2010 Veyron man, you shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone ‍♂️it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha Put that bullshit back on that truck. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife."

Watch what 50 has to say about French's Bugatti below.