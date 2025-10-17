YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Second Atlanta Concert Canceled, Questions Arise Over Why

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's second Atlanta concert has been canceled and fans are questioning why.

On Thursday (Oct. 16), State Farm Arena announced that the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled to take place on Saturday (Oct. 18) will no longer happen.

"State Farm Arena has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Saturday, October 18 in Atlanta," the statement reads. "If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase."

No further explanation was given. XXL has reached out to State Farm Arena for comment.

Fans are questioning the move on social media.

"Why tf they canceled the second Youngboy ATL show. I’m so hurt," one person wrote on X.

"I wonder why they canceled the YB show. Last night was epic," another person posted.

The cancellation comes two days after YB performed his first show in Atlanta on his MASA Tour. During the set, the Baton Rouge, La. rapper performed the song "I Hate YoungBoy" for the first time. The track takes aim at Lil Durk, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby and others. Top performing the song in Atlanta is also significant because Lil Durk's artist, King Von, was killed by an associate of YB's artists, Quando Rondo, following a fight in Atlanta in November of 2020.

Interestingly, during the first show, YB was honored with a court decree by the Fulton County Probate Court for his commitment to public service, youth empowerment, and efforts against gun violence.

This isn't the first show date to be nixed. Last month, the United Center in Chicago canceled YB's concert two days before the show date without reason.

See State Farm Arena's Announcement About Canceling the NBA YoungBoy Show