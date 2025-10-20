YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s New Orleans Shows Have An Extra Strong Police Presence with 400 Additional Officers

Police in New Orleans are beefing up their presence at YoungBoy Never Broke Again's back-to-back shows in the city by adding 400 officers to secure the event.

YB performed at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday (Oct. 19) and has another show tonight (Oct. 20). After reportedly getting word that rivals of Top's associates plan to attend the event, the NOPD has decided to employ 400 extra officers to deter any violence, with assistance from state, local and federal partners. NOPD Assistant Superintendent Hans Ganthier says they will also be deploying "tactical units, drones, armored vehicles."

“Our public message to everyone is that NOPD is prepared for this event,” he said. “If you have to bring a gun, don’t come down to the areas of interest. Leave your guns at home.”

Law enforcement sources tell Fox 8 the precautions have also been put in place after YoungBoy's second Atlanta concert was canceled after the rapper's entourage clashed with Atlanta police at the VIP entrance to the State Farm Arena.

Sunday night's show appeared to go off without a hitch. However, a chaotic scene occurred after the concert. Footage was captured of YoungBoy walking down Bourbon Street and being swarmed by a group of fans while police aggressively try to pull him out of the sea of humanity.

YB still has 14 more dates left on his MASA Tour, including stops in Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, Seattle and more.

Watch Local News Coverage of YB's New Orleans Show and See Footage of the Rapper Getting Swarmed By Fans