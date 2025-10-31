YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s MASA Tour Grosses Over $70 Million – Report

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's MASA Tour has reportedly grossed over $70 million.

On Thursday (Oct. 30), box scores reporter Touring Data shared the stats for YB's first tour in five years. According to the blog, YB's Make America Slime Again Tour is projected to be one of the 10 highest-grossing rap tours in U.S. history. The cross-country jaunt has raked in over $70 million from over 500,000 tickets sold for 42 shows.

The tour's first show in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Sept. 1 was the rapper's most-attended concert ever, with 14,846 tickets sold. His show at the Barclays Center in New York City on Sept. 27 broke the record for his highest-grossing show, earning $1.9 million.

On Thursday, YB celebrated the accomplishment with his booking agent, Andrew Leiber, in a video shared on social media.

"The highest-grossing tour in the f**king country," Leiber says in the clip. "This man did it. Top 10."

YoungBoy's highly successful tour has not been without incident. Two shows in Chicago and Atlanta have been canceled. During a show at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. on Sept. 21, a fan attacked a stadium employee.

YB's two shows in New Orleans required hundreds of extra police officers. During the first show, a brawl broke out in the crowd. YB also had to be saved by officers after getting swarmed by fans on Bourbon St. near the arena. During the second show, fans without tickets tried to rush entrances, leading to a lockdown of the arena.

The Louisiana rapper still has seven dates left on the tour, which closes out on Nov. 12 in Seattle.

See the Numbers for NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour and His Reaction