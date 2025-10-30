YoungBoy Never Broke Again Finds Out His Wife Is Having a Girl at Gender Reveal

YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his wife recently hosted a gender reveal party where they found out they will be having a girl.

YB is currently on his massive MASA Tour. On Wednesday (Oct. 29), footage surfaced showing the Louisiana rapper and his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle, having a gender-reveal party. In the video, the couple and their daughter are standing next to a pool, which is surrounded by balloons.

Following a countdown, pyrotechnics go off, revealing pink smoke and flames, signifying that the couple is having a girl. At the same event, YoungBoy also gifted Jazlyn a new Maybach.

Top first announced the pregnancy on the July track "If You Need Me," where he raps, "Me and Jaz on our third kid, me and you just ran another lap." In the months since then, Jazlyn has been spotted with a growing baby bump.

On the track, "This Month Confessions," released the following month, he claimed one of his other children's mothers, Iyanna Mayweather, was also pregnant.

"Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it/This ain't the time, I told you, 'No', I made you cry, now I feel illiterate," he raps.

However, Iyanna denied that she is expecting a child with the rapper.

This will be YB and Jaz's third child together—they already have a 4-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son—and the 26-year-old rapper's 13th kid in total.

Watch Video From YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Jazlyn Mychelle's Gender Reveal