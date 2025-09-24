Boy Under 16 Attacks Venue Employee at YoungBoy Never Broke Again Concert

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: This video contains graphic scenes of violence that may be disturbing or triggering to some viewers.

Footage of a stadium employee being attacked by an underage YoungBoy Never Broke Again fan at a recent concert is going viral.

On Sunday (Sept. 21), NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour rolled through the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. During the show, a young fan brutally attacked an elderly stadium employee in the stands. A video was captured of the incident, which shows the fan picking up the stadium employee and slamming him into a row of seats. The young man continues to scream on the confused employee before hitting him with several heymakers while bystanders look on.

Eventually, someone steps in and pulls the teen off the man. According to Fox 4 Kansas City, the attacker, who is under the age of 16, was detained, but not charged, and was later released to his parent.

Shani Tate Ross, a spokesperson for T-Mobile Center, released the following statement to Fox 4 about the incident.

"This isolated incident does not reflect our venue, our city or the thousands of guests of all ages who enjoyed the show without incident," the statement reads. "Violence of any kind is unacceptable at T-Mobile Center."

The situation was reportedly sparked after the teen was told his ticket did not match his seat and he became enraged. Police are still investigating the incident.

See Video of a Stadium Employee Being Attacked by A Minor at NBA YoungBoy's Show