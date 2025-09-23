YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Chicago Show Canceled by United Center

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's upcoming concert in Chicago has been canceled by the United Center.

On Monday (Sept. 22), the United Center announced on its website that YB's show scheduled for Wednesday (Sept. 24) will not take place.

"The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago," a statement on the venue's website reads. "If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase."

The reason for the cancellation remains unclear. However, it is believed the show was stopped over fears of violence due to YB's issues with Lil Durk.

Top's manager, Alex Junnier, responded to the news on his Instagram Story. "United Center bi**hed out," he wrote. "Shout out to Joe Myhra at United Center. He didn't want us to have fun scary."

YB's booking agent, Andrew Lieber, also commented on the decision. "Super disappointed in United Center," he wrote on his IG Story. "City of Chicago this their decision."

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's team, the Chicago Police Department and the United Center for comment.

NBA YoungBoy is currently on the first leg of his MASA Tour, which kicked off on Sept. 1 in Dallas. The 45-date tour will touch down in Denver, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, Miami, Atlanta, Houston and more, before wrapping on Nov. 12 in Seattle.

See YB's Manager and Booking Agent React to the Rapper's Chicago Show Being Canceled

