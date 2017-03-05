Nav and The Weeknd Hang Out With Models in “Some Way” Video

Nav keeps the momentum of the release of his debut project going, dropping the video for his The Weeknd-assisted single "Some Way."

The XO artist maintains simplicity in the RJ Sanchez-directed visual, choosing to set the scene at a model photo shoot. Nav and Abel mill around rapping and singing, while the women change clothes, pose for pics and laugh at their antics.

"Way, we got 'em feelin' some way/Way, 'cause you see XO in the place, told her, 'Wait'/I gotta get myself together, it's a date/I spent two thousand on a sweater, way/I think the belts inside the store look better on my waist/I think my nuts look better on her face/This bitch got addicted, all she did was take a taste/Now you gettin' mad because you got replaced," Nav raps.

The Toronto rapper/producer dropped his self-titled debut mixtape on Feb. 23. The tape features 11 tracks, including the previously released "Up" produced by Metro Boomin. Nav handles the majority of the production on the project, with Weeknd being the only guest feature.

Nav inked a deal with Weeknd's XO label a week before the tape's release.

Back in December, he announced he would be dropping a collab album with Metro this year, stating plainly on Twitter, “Me and @beatsbynav dropping our collab album 2017.” He later posted a picture of the two cooking up in the studio.

Watch the "Some Way" video below.

