Mo3's killer, Kewon White, admits to shooting at Boosie BadAzz after Mo3's murder, and Boosie reacts.

On Thursday (Sept. 24), Cam Capone News shared an interview with White, who was found guilty earlier this month of gunning down Mo3 on a Dallas highway in 2020. During the talk, White confessed to shooting at Boosie when the Louisiana rapper came to Dallas after the death of Mo3, who was signed to Boosie's label.

"Your affiliation got you f**ked off," White said, who admitted he was angered that Boosie acted like he was going to come to Dallas and "big dog" people in response to Mo3's death.

"I didn't want to redrum him," White continued. "If that was the case, that was easy. I could have did that multiple ways, multiple positions. I just did what I did to show that ni**a stop playing," he added, before recounting firing 10 shots at Boosie following an encounter with the rapper.

Boosie, who was shot in Dallas a day after attending a vigil for Mo3 in November of 2020, has since responded to White's claims on social media.

"You wanna die in jail," Boosie said. "Why would you file an appeal if you gonna do an interview talking about you had to kill [Mo3]. What's done is done. Talking about what you did to me. Why did you file an appeal? I know why. You wanna die in jail because you wanna f**k them punks."

White is currently serving a life sentence for Mo3's murder. He is appealing the verdict. Prosecutors say Yella Beezy paid White to kill Mo3. Beezy's trial will begin next month.

Watch Mo3's Killer Kewon White Admits to Shooting at Boosie BadAzz and Boosie React

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