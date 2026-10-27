Macklemore Launches Free Palestine Tour in Dublin, Debuts New Song ‘Where Is Our Love’

Macklemore launched his Free Palestine Tour in Dublin, Ireland, which featured surprise musical guests and the rapper debuting his new song, "Where Is Our Love."

On Monday night (Oct. 26), the Seattle rapper kicked off his Free Palestine Tour at a sold-out 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The three-city trek was created to raise funds for organizations that provide medical care, educational support, advocacy, and humanitarian relief to Palestinians.

According to the U.K.'s The Guardian, Macklemore performed his notable hits, including "Chant," "Same Love," "Can't Hold Us," as well as his 2014 Grammy-winning track "Thrift Shop." But the 43-year-old artist also premiered his new tune "Where Is Our Love," his protest song where he addresses the controversy surrounding his views on Palestine.

Midway through his show, Macklemore took a moment to explain his overall message of unity and freedom that the tour represents.

"Those two words [Free Palestine] are so threatening to some people. They would rather silence those two words than confront what they actually mean," he told the crowd. "Freedom that requires another person’s oppression isn’t freedom at all."

Macklemore's tour was in response to him getting kicked off Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour back in September for his Pro-Palestinian remarks. While performing at MetLife Stadium, he declared "Free Palestine" to the audience and expressed support for residents in the West Bank and Gaza.

Macklemore would later inform his fans that New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft barred him from taking the stage at Gillette Stadium, citing previous accusations of antisemitic imagery and statements. Kraft reportedly also encouraged other billionaire stadium owners to take similar action. However, Kaft did match Macklemore's $1 million Palestine donation challenge. Meanwhile, Sheeran said the decision to remove Macklemore from his tour was made by his promoter, not him.

At Macklemore's Free Palestine Tour, the rapper brought out a variety of musical guests including rapper M-1 of dead prez, singer-songwriter Hozier, rap trio Kneecap and Irish folk band Beoga, who had also performed on Ed Sheeran's tour but abruptly left in support of Macklemore.

Following his performance in Dublin, Macklemore hopped on his Instagram page to give thanks to his Dublin fans for making the show a night to remember.

"I had tears in my eyes the whole night," he wrote in the caption of his IG post, which can be viewed below. "Free Palestine Tour night one. One of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever been a part of."

The tour hits Paris’ Accor Arena on Thursday (Oct. 29) and finishes at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on Friday (Oct. 30). All three tour dates are sold out.

Check out Macklemore performing his new song "Where Is Our Love" and more clips from his Free Palestine concert in Dublin below.

Watch Macklemore Perform His New Song "Where Is Our Love" at His Free Palestine Tour

Watch Macklemore Speak About His Overall Message of His Free Palestine Tour

Watch News Reports About Macklemore's Free Palestine Tour Kickoff in Dublin

Read Macklemore's Message About His Free Palestine Tour Kickoff in Dublin

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