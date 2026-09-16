Macklemore being removed from Ed Sheeran's tour over his pro-Palestine comments has caused all the rest of the supporting acts to drop out in solidarity.

By Tuesday (Sept. 15), singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe, Danish band Lukas Graham, Irish folk group Beoga and singer Finneas all announced their decisions to quit the tour in separate statements. Finneas was not yet on the trek but set to be the opening act when the tour hit South America.

"Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed," Finneas said in a post to Instagram. "I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people."

Boega highlighted their Irish roots in their statement, writing, "We are Irish people who understand colonialism. As founding members of the Irish Artists for Palestine movement, we are committed activists for justice and will continue to be."

Rowe mentioned his Irish roots as well in his statement, saying, "As Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation. I can't stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up."

Lukas Graham's lead singer said the choice to leave was a difficult one, but that "it's one I need to stand by."

"Money doesn’t give you the right to own the conversation," he added. "Nobody's bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we're allowed to acknowledge."

Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran’s U.S. tour on Monday morning (Sept. 14) after using his opening sets to say "Free Palestine," drawing backlash from some Jewish advocacy groups. In a statement afterwards, he said Robert Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium, pressured Sheeran and other stadium owners to remove him and the tour promoters obliged. Kraft confirmed he opposed Macklemore performing at Gillette, citing his recent remarks and what Kraft described as a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric.

Read every act's full statement regarding their departure from Ed Sheeran's tour below.

See Ed Sheeran's Supporting Acts Announce Their Departures

See All the Rappers Touring in 2026