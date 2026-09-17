YouTube Children’s Educator Ms. Rachel to Match Macklemore’s $1 Million Palestine Donation

YouTube children's educator Ms. Rachel announces she will match Macklemore's $1 million Palestine donation.

On Thursday (Sept. 17), Ms. Rachel shared a message on her Instagram page in response to Macklemore's call for wealthy celebrities to match his $1 million donation to organizations providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians. In her missive, which you can read below, the popular children's educator said she will match the rapper's donation and asked every White celebrity to do the same.

"I will match Macklemore's donation and I invite every wealthy white celebrity to match it and speak out against the genocide in Gaza," she wrote.

"Over 20,000 precious Palestinian children have been killed and children continue to be killed every day," she continued.

"We have a moral obligation to use our privilege and platforms to protect children and human rights," she concluded.

Ms. Rachel's pledge comes after Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour for his pro-Palestine remarks, amid pressure from stadium owners, including billionaire Robert Kraft (owner of Gillette Stadium) and organizers. The fallout expanded with several artists slated to join Sheeran's remaining tour dates, including Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe, and Beoga, pulling out from the trek in support of Macklemore.

The "Thrift Shop" rapper later announced that he would donate his entire $1 million earnings from the tour to six organizations that work directly to support Palestinians. Macklemore then challenged Robert Kraft to match his donation, which Kraft did.

In a statement through Gillette Stadium's IG page, Kraft said he has already been in conversation with Sheeran about matching the pop star's $2 million donation to support humanitarian efforts.

"I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people. I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting," he wrote. "Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis. Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges."

However, Robert Kraft did not specify what organizations would benefit from his charitable donation.

Read Ms. Rachel and Robert Kraft's messages of support for Macklemore's monetary aid to Palestine below.

See Ms. Rachel's Announcement of Matching Macklemore's $1 Million Palestine Donation

Read Robert Krafts's Message of Matching Macklemore's $1 Million Palestine Donation

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