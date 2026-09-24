Macklemore Announces Free Palestine Tour After Being Removed From Ed Sheeran’s Tour

Macklemore has announced a small tour to benefit Palestine following his removal from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour for making pro-Palestine comments.

In a post to Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 24), the Seattle-bred rapper announced shows in Dublin, Paris and London for the end of October.

"What happened to me is bigger than one artist or one stage," he wrote. "When the billionaire class can decide which voices are allowed on stage and which ones are too dangerous to hear, everyone should be paying attention. So we're going on tour. All proceeds will benefit organizations supporting the Palestinian people and movement."

The show is dubbed as Macklemore "and friends," though he has not yet specified who the guests will be. Tickets are available on Macklemore's site.

Earlier this month, Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft and other stadium owners pressured Sheeran's tour promoter to drop Macklemore for saying "Free Palestine" during his opening sets, causing four other supporting acts from the tour to then leave in solidarity.

Since then, Macklemore announced he was donating his entire profits from the tour until that point, $1 million, to Palestine relief. He challenged Kraft to do the same, who responded saying he had already spoke to Ed about matching the pop star's own $2 million donation to help humanitarian efforts. Kraft did not specify what organizations would benefit, however.

Check out Macklemore's upcoming shows below.

See Macklemore's Upcoming Shows in Support of Palestine

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