Macklemore Removed From Ed Sheeran Tour for Pro-Palestine Comments During Shows, Claims New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Rallied Against Him

Macklemore has been removed from Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour following backlash over the rapper's pro-Palestine speeches during his opening set.

On Monday morning (Sept. 14), Messina Touring Group, the longtime promoter for Sheeran's U.S. tour, announced that Macklemore would no longer perform on the remaining dates after venues reportedly threatened to pull out if he remained on the lineup. MTG said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter the decision was made to avoid potentially canceling shows that would impact hundreds of thousands of fans.

The move comes after Macklemore used his performances at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sept. 4 and 5 to speak in support of Palestinians, including telling the crowd, "Free Palestine." His comments sparked backlash from pro-Israel groups and prompted calls for him to be removed from the tour.

The Seattle native addressed his removal in a lengthy Instagram statement, saying Sheeran told him that Robert Kraft, who owns the New England Patriots as well as Gillette Stadium, had objected to his presence at the upcoming shows. Macklemore claimed Kraft then rallied other stadium owners and gave Sheeran an ultimatum: If Macklemore remained on the tour, Sheeran would not be able to perform at their venues.

"Ed was in a f**ked up position," Macklemore wrote, describing Sheeran as typically apolitical. He added that he understood why artists might avoid taking political positions because of potential consequences to their careers, but said he could not remain neutral.

Macklemore also emphasized that he does not view himself or Sheeran as victims of the controversy.

“The victims are the Palestinian people,” he added while making sure to state he is not Antisemitic and that he feels this word is being thrown at people who support Palestine as a way for Israel to avoid accountability.

XXL has reached out to Robert Kraft's team for a statement.

Check out Macklemore's full statement below.

See Macklemore's Full Statement About Being Removed From Ed Sheeran's Tour

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