Kewon White Found Guilty of Capital Murder and Sentenced to Life in Prison for the Death of Mo3, Trial for Yella Beezy Up Next

Kewon White has been found guilty in the murder of Mo3 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Last Friday (Sept. 4), a Dallas jury found White guilty of capital murder in the 2020 killing after a two-week trial. Prosecutors say he was paid $20,000 by Yella Beezy to kill Mo3. Beezy's trial will follow on a yet-to-be confirmed date, as will the trial for a third defendant, Devin Brown, who is also charged with capital murder. While White was identified as the gunman in the shooting, prosecutors allege Brown was in the car with him and was seen in surveillance video walking up to Mo3's car while wearing a ski mask.

According to WFAA-TV Channel 8 (Dallas-Fort Worth), because prosecutors didn't seek the death penalty for White, life without the possibility of parole was the mandatory sentence.

Mo3 was killed on Interstate 35E in Dallas on Nov. 11, 2020. White reportedly shot him 13 times.

With a not guilty plea, White's lawyers attempted to argue that prosecutors failed to prove the shooting was a murder-for-hire and therefore did not warrant a capital murder charge. The jury made their decision in just under three hours, WFAA reports.

Before he was sentenced, Mo3's mother, Nichole Noble, addressed White with a victim impact statement, telling him she loved him and that love may have been something he was seeking out with the murder. According to the report, White lowered his head and cried while she was speaking.

Watch the video of Kewon White's guilty verdict being handed down below.

Watch Kewon White's Guilty Verdict Come Down

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