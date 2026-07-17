Yella Beezy’s Attorneys Argue Against the Use of Rap Lyrics Ahead of Mo3 Murder Trial Next Month

Yella Beezy's attorneys argue against the use of rap lyrics ahead of the Mo3 murder trial, which is scheduled to start in August.

On Thursday (July 17), the Texas rapper appeared in court in Dallas for a pre-trial hearing where the judge heard arguments on whether to admit Yella Beezy's song lyrics as evidence. According to local news station WFAA, the rapper's defense team called Dr. Erik Nielson, a professor at the University of Richmond who has studied the use of rap lyrics in criminal cases for years.

Nielsen testified that rappers adopt over-the-top personas that tip-toe the line between entertainment and reality. He compared rappers to wrestlers and warned that using lyrics in a trial could unfairly bias the jury.

"People found rap lyrics to be far more literal than the exact same lyrics characterized as country," he testified, citing one study. "If they're saying, 'I did this or I did that' ... it can sound like straight confession. It's a perfect way to send people to jail for something they did not do."

Investigators argue that the case is built on much more than rap lyrics, including witness statements, physical evidence, wiretaps, social media posts, and more.

Beezy is back in court today (July 17). Following arguments from both sides, a judge will decide if songs will be allowed in the trial.

Yella Beezy has been charged with capital murder and accused of paying someone to kill Mo3 in 2020 as part of an ongoing feud. Beezy is currently scheduled to stand trial beginning on Aug. 24.

Watch WFAA's Coverage of the Yella Beezy Hearing

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