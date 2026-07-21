Detective Testifies That Yella Beezy’s Lyrics From Multiple Songs Prove There Was a Murder-for-Hire Plot Aimed at Mo3

Yella Beezy's attorneys are fighting to keep his lyrics out of his forthcoming trial for murder-for-hire charges over Mo3's death, but detectives on the case are naming very specific examples they say provides direct evidence.

Last Friday (July 17), NBC5 reported that Detective Eric Barnes testified and pointed to three Yella Beezy songs during a pre-trial hearing: the 2019 song "Hittas," 2020's "Keep It in the Streets" and 2020's "On Your Head." During his testimony, Barnes said they referenced paying for violence and putting money on someone's head.

The detective also pointed to several other pieces of evidence, including the fact the alleged shooter Kewon White appeared onstage with Beezy at a concert shortly before Mo3's killing, which he said demonstrated there was trust between them. He also referenced Beezy's comments in a DJ Vlad interview about needing to "get my lick back," as well as what he described as a history of conflict between Beezy and Mo, including a concert where police intervened over public safety concerns.

Yella Beezy has been charged with capital murder and accused of paying someone to kill Mo3 in 2020 as part of an ongoing feud. While the prosecution builds their case, Beezy is maintaining his innocence, with his legal team arguing his lyrics are merely just for entertainment and should not be used against him.

An additional pre-trial hearing is underway at the time of this writing. The judge has yet to rule on whether the lyrics will be allowed into evidence.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Aug. 24.

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