Mo3’s Convicted Killer Insists Yella Beezy Did Not Pay Him to Murder Mo3

Mo3's convicted killer, Kewon White, insists Yella Beezy did not pay him to murder Mo3.

On Sept. 5, White called in to podcaster MrLawtonTV's livestream, where White addressed his recent conviction and the involvement of Yella Beezy, who is charged with paying White to take out Mo3 as part of an ongoing beef.

"Y’all want it to be something so bad that it’s not," White said. "Y’all want that man to go down so bad. Like, that’s not the case, bro. I got my time. I don’t give a f**k about nothing. But that is not the case, bro. I’ma be honest with y’all, bro. I got life without parole. I’m a grown man, becoming a better man. And I made my choices, so I have to own up to the things I did."

"I didn’t get paid to do nothing, bro," White added. "But that story will come out. It will come out. But me sitting here saving Yella, I’m not saving that ni**a. That ni**a a grown-a*s man. I ain’t saving nobody. Only thing I’m here to do is tell the truth."

Last Friday (Sept. 4), a jury convicted White of gunning down Mo3 on I-35 in Dallas in November of 2020. Prosecutors have charged Yella Beezy with capital murder by remuneration, saying he gave White money to carry out the brazen daytime shooting. Jury selection in the Yella Beezy trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 14.

Listen to Kewon White Insist He Was Not Paid by Yella Beezy to Kill Mo3