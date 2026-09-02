Detective Testifies That Yella Beezy Allegedly Paid to Have Mo3 Killed, Withdrew $40,000 – Report

During testimony in the trial of murder suspect Kewon White, Dallas detective has named Yella Beezy as the person who paid to have Mo3 killed in 2020.

On Wednesday (Sept. 2), Detective Eric Barnes took the stand in the trial for White, who is accused of being the hitman in the killing. According to a live report on X from courtroom journalist La'Janeé Alford, who goes by The Docket Diva, prosecutors laid out what they allege was the hierarchy behind the murder-for-hire plot, identifying both Beezy and DaVarius "Trapboy Freddy" Moore as the two who called for and funded the hit.

"They're the individuals that made payments for Mo3's death," Barnes said.

Prosecutors presented financial records involving Beezy. According to the records shown in court, Beezy withdrew $40,000 in cash on Nov. 20, 2020, just hours after returning from California and just over a week after Mo3 was killed.

Barnes testified that while investigators believe Freddy contributed financially for the hit, they don't have records documenting any sort of payment, which is why Freddy remains free. But Barnes added that he wasn't surprised by the lack of a paper trail, describing Freddy as a drug dealer and noting that people involved in that type of activity typically don't have traditional financial records.

Investigators allege that Beezy subsequently met with Freddy and a man named Jerry Johnson, who prosecutors say was the alleged middleman, to exchange payment for the murder. A text message referencing the alleged meetup was also presented in court. According to NBC 5 Dallas, during opening statements last week, prosecutors also alleged that based on cellphone records, White was paid $20,000 for the hit.

Barnes also testified about text messages between Beezy and Freddy in the days following Mo3's killing, including exchanges about trying to leave town and people calling repeatedly.

Beezy left for California again on Nov. 22, prosecutors allege.

White is currently on trial for Mo3's murder. Beezy's trial will follow on yet-to-be confirmed date, as will the trial for a third defendant, Devin Brown, who is also charged with capital murder. Beezy, Brown and White are facing a capital murder charge for the matter, with Beezy accused of orchestrating the 2020 killing following a long-standing feud.

Authorities allege he paid White to carry out the shooting, which happened on Dallas' I-35. A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder. Prosecutors allege he was in the car with White and was seen in surveillance video walking up to Mo3's car while wearing a ski mask.

Check out updates from Detective Barnes' testimony during Kewon White's trial below.

See Updates From Detective Barnes' Testimony in Kewon White's Trial

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