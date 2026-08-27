Woman Who Dated Both Mo3 and One of His Suspected Killers Testifies That It Was ‘Fishy’ He Was Killed After Leaving Her House

The woman who dated both Mo3 and one of his suspected killers testifies that it was "fishy" that he was killed after leaving her house.

On Wednesday (Aug. 26), the first Mo3 murder trial against alleged shooter Kewon White kicked off in Dallas. White is charged with capital murder for shooting and killing the Texas rapper with the help of Devin Brown for Yella Beezy.

On the first day of testimony, Jocylynn Jackson, who has two children with Brown but was seeing Mo3 at the time of his death, took the stand. Jackson began dating Mo3 in the months leading up to his murder. She testified that he'd spent the night with her the day before his death and was killed less than an hour after leaving her house.

"I just knew it was something fishy," she said.

When asked why she felt that way, Jackson said, "Because he was leaving my house and I just felt like somebody had something to do with it."

Devin Brown is charged as an accomplice in the case. Investigators say he was in the car with Kewon White when White hopped out and opened fire on Mo3 on I-35 in Dallas on Nov. 11, 2020. Brown was also allegedly captured on surveillance running up to Mo3 while wearing a ski mask during the incident.

Brown is currently serving time for unrelated federal gun and drug charges. Yella Beezy is expected to stand trial after Kewon White.

Watch Jocylynn Jackson's Testimony in the Mo3 Murder Trial