Yella Beezy’s Mo3 Murder Trial Postponed Until Next Month

Yella Beezy's Mo3 murder trial has been postponed until October.

Jury selection was set to begin in the Yella Beezy trial on Monday (Sept. 14). However, a judge delayed the case following a request for a continuance from the Dallas rapper's attorney. The trial is now scheduled to begin on Oct. 26, according to court records.

Beezy, born Markies Conway, is accused of paying convicted killer Kewon White to murder Mo3 on a Dallas highway back in November of 2020. White was found guilty of capital murder earlier this month. Beezy has been charged with capital murder by remuneration (murder-for-hire).

Beezy's request to delay the trial cited his defense team needing more time to look over White's trial transcript, as White is now listed as a potential witness in the Yella Beezy trial. They also noted that one of their key witnesses would not be available had the trial started this week.

In an interview done after his conviction, White, who has been sentenced to life in prison, insisted Yella Beezy did not pay him to kill Mo3.

"Y’all want it to be something so bad that it’s not," White told MrLawtontv. "Y’all want that man to go down so bad. Like, that’s not the case, bro. I got my time. I don’t give a f**k about nothing. But that is not the case, bro. I’ma be honest with y’all, bro. I got life without parole. I’m a grown man, becoming a better man. And I made my choices, so I have to own up to the things I did."

"I didn’t get paid to do nothing, bro," White added.

Yella Beezy has pleaded not guilty. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Watch WFAA's Coverage of the Postponement in the Yella Beezy Trial

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