Mo3’s Convicted Killer Seeks New Trial, Claims Juror Slept Through Hours of Testimony – Report

Mo3's convicted killer reportedly seeks a new trial because a juror slept through hours of testimony.

On Thursday (Oct. 8), Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported that White's attorneys have filed a new motion claiming jury misconduct during his trial. They claim one juror slept every day during the eight-day trial for minutes at a time, missing vital information.

"Defendant is entitled to a new trial because he was tried by a jury that, including a sleeping juror, resulted in the violation of his statutory and state constitutional right to a trial by a jury of 12," the motion states.

"The juror's sleep was open and obvious," it continues. "She would slouch down and lean back in her chair with her head tilted back, or her head would drop forward. While she was in that state, she was not watching the witness, the attorneys, or the exhibits being displayed."

White's new motion is separate from the appeal of his conviction he filed back in September. Texas Criminal District Court Judge Chika Anyiam has 75 days to issue a ruling on the latest motion.

Last month, White was found guilty of capital murder for gunning down Mo3 on a Dallas highway in 2020. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors say Yella Beezy paid White to kill Mo3 due to an ongoing beef between the rappers. Beezy is scheduled to stand trial later this month.

XXL has reached out to Kewon White's attorney for comment.

Watch Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth's Coverage of Kewon White Latest Appeal

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