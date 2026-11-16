Yella Beezy is teasing a new album from behind bars after being convicted in his murder-for-hire trial.

On Sunday (Nov. 15), Yella Beezy's Instagram page shared an AI-generated image showing the Dallas rapper surrounded by bees, along with the words "Yella Beezy" and "Coming Soon." The post was accompanied by a song snippet of Beezy's upcoming single "Me 2" featuring Mozzy.

The caption to the post read in part, "New Album Coming Soon! EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PEEK Get a first listen to 'Me 2' — Yella Beezy x Mozzy #FreeYella. A teaser track off Yella Beezy’s upcoming project! The wait is almost over!"

The announcement comes after Beezy, born Markies Conway, was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Mo3, born Melvin Noble, on Nov. 11 in a Dallas courtroom. After being convicted and sentenced to life in prison without parole, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) issued his official mugshot on Nov. 13, which can be viewed below.

Prosecutors accused Beezy of orchestrating the murder of Mo3, who was shot 11 times in Dallas on Nov. 11, 2020. Mo3 was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Prosecutors alleged Beezy paid Kewon White to carry out the fatal shooting of Mo who he ambushed on Interstate 35 in Dallas in broad daylight. White was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in September. Another defendant, Devin Brown, is scheduled to go on trial in November.

Despite his prison sentence, Yella Beezy's defense attorney Toby Shook said they will appeal his case.

Check out Yella Beezy's announcement below.

Listen to a Snippet of Yella Beezy's New Single Ahead of His New Album

See Yella Beezy's Mugshot After Being Hit With a Life Sentence

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Yella Beezy mugshot following his murder conviction for Mo3 killing.

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