Another One of Yella Beezy’s Friends Testifies Against Him, Jurors See DJ Vlad Interview Where Beezy Promises Retaliation After Being Shot

On day eight of Yella Beezy's murder-for-hire trial, another longtime associate took the stand against him, while jurors watched a DJ Vlad interview where the rapper vowed to get revenge on whoever shot him.

On Thursday (Nov. 5), Cedric Bradley took the stand to implicate his friend, telling jurors that because the rest of their crew didn't stick to the code and were testifying, he felt there was no reason to continue holding up his end. On the stand, Bradley testified that Kewon White, who was convicted of capital murder for killing Mo3, confessed to him after the shooting and said he was still waiting to be paid.

Bradley took it a step further upon exiting the courtroom, staring at Beezy and smirking as he returned to custody, where he's facing up to 30 years or more after pleading guilty to federal drug conspiracy and machine gun charges in a separate case.

Jurors also watched an August 2019 DJ Vlad interview recorded months after Beezy survived a shooting in Dallas, believed to be from Mo3 and his crew. Discussing whether he would accept an apology from whoever shot him, Beezy made his position clear: "I'ma get back my lick back. I don't give a f**k. Ain't no walk away."

Lead investigator Det. Eric Barnes also walked jurors through evidence tracing the years-long feud between Beezy and Mo, including diss tracks, social media posts and footage of a January 2020 assault on Mo's manager, Brandon Rainwater. In one video recorded after the altercation, Beezy could be heard boasting, "I beat him up."

Prosecutors also presented footage of Beezy, co-defendant Jerry Johnson and associate Jose Bodega traveling to Miami on a private jet in October 2020, along with bank records and cell phone data. The evidence was presented as part of the state's timeline of events leading up to Mo3's November 2020 murder.

The trial will resume Friday morning (Nov. 5).

Check out major moments from day eight of Yella Beezy's murder-for-hire trial below.

See Moments From Day Eight of Yella Beezy's Trial

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