Yella Beezy’s Trial for the Murder of Mo3 Begins, Mo3’s Mom Testifies

Yella Beezy's murder-for-hire trial for the death of Mo3 is officially underway, with Mo3's mother taking the stand as the first witness.

On Tuesday (Oct. 27), testimony began in the trial of Beezy, born Markies Conway, who is accused of orchestrating the 2020 murder of Mo3, born Melvin Noble. Prosecutors allege Beezy paid Kewon White to fatally shoot Mo during an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas. White was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in September.

Mo's mother, Nicole Noble, was the first witness called to testify. She recalled believing her son was in California filming a music video on Nov. 11, 2020, before discovering missed calls from people trying to tell her he had been shot. She rushed to the hospital, where she waited hours before learning that her son had died.

Nicole also testified that she urged investigators to look into four people following her son's death, including Beezy, rapper Trapboy Freddy and Mo3's manager, Brandon Rainwater.

Other witnesses included two women who were on the highway when the shooting occurred, as well as one of the first responders who answered the call for the shooting. Prosecutors also presented dashcam footage capturing the incident, along with testimony from a retired medical examiner who performed Mo3's autopsy. Day one testimony is still ongoing as of this writing.

During opening statements, prosecutors described the killing as a planned murder-for-hire connected to an escalating feud between the rappers. Beezy's defense attorney argued that the case relies on assumptions and investigative tunnel vision, questioning the evidence linking his client to the killing.

The trial is expected to last up to three weeks. Yella Beezy has pleaded not guilty, and faces life in prison if convicted.

Check out the live stream from day one in the court room below.

Watch Day One of Yella Beezy's Trial for the Murder of Mo3

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