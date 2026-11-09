Yella Beezy’s Marketing Executive Defends Call to Craft a Response After Mo3 Shooting in Rapper’s Murder-For-Hire Trial

A marketing executive took the stand at Yella Beezy's murder-for-hire trial and defended her call to craft a response following Mo3's shooting.

On Monday (Nov. 9), the murder-for-hire trial of Yella Beezy, born Markies Conway, entered its third week. Following the State resting its case, the defense called Lynn M. Scott to the stand as its first witness. The veteran marketing executive worked closely with Beezy while at L.A. Reid's record label, Hitco Entertainment, in 2020.

During her testimony, Scott explained to defense attorney Johnny Gussio how she was developing her marketing plans for Beezy and needed the Dallas rapper to travel to California for meetings in November of 2020. According to Scott, Hitco regularly covered Beezy's travel costs and arranged a typical three-day promo run to California beginning Nov. 10, 2020. However, those plans changed drastically after the fatal shooting of Mo3, born Melvin Noble, on Nov. 11. Label higher-ups advised Beezy to stay on the West Coast to complete additional promotional shoots and for his personal safety.

Scott further testified that Conway made a brief trip back to Dallas on Nov. 20 to visit his mother. Afterwards, he flew back to Los Angeles, where he remained with his girlfriend and children, even spending Thanksgiving at Scott's home. She added that Hitco was in total control of song release schedules including songs that detail the feud between Beezy and his rap rivals like "Keep It in the Streets," which was recorded before its official release.

Under cross-examination, prosecutor Tommy Adams asked Scott about a text message she sent to Beezy after news broke that Mo3 was shot and killed on Interstate 35 in Dallas on Nov. 11. Adams wanted to know what she meant when she texted Beezy and other team members that they needed to "strategize" and "craft a response" to what happened in Dallas, the day Mo3 was killed.

"I'm a marketer," said Scott. "I thought he should be prepared."

Before the State rested its case, defense attorneys continued to challenge the prosecution's claim that Beezy promised a substantial payout to Kewon White and others if they murder Mo3. Lead Dallas Police Department Detective Eric Barnes was brought back to the witness stand for further questioning by the defense over this alleged payment. Prosecutors claim White was paid $40,000 by both Conway and Trapboy Freddy to kill Mo3. Trapboy has not been charged with a crime in connection to this case. White was convicted of murdering Mo3 and sentenced to life in prison in September.

Yella Beezy's murder-for-hire trial resumes Tuesday morning (Nov. 10).

Watch the Full Yella Beezy Murder-For-Hire Trial Featuring Testimony From Defense's First Witness In the Case

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