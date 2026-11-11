Yella Beezy Trial Takes Dramatic Turn as Prosecutors Rap Lyrics, Lawyer Says N-Word During Closing Arguments

Closing arguments in Yella Beezy's murder-for-hire trial were quite eventful, with prosecutors rapping lyrics from the Dallas rapper’s music in court and a white defense attorney reading text messages aloud that included the N-word.

On Tuesday (Nov. 10), closing arguments took place after 11 days of testimony in the nearly two-week trial, with both sides making their final cases to jurors ahead of deliberations scheduled to begin Wednesday morning. The prosecution referenced lyrics from Beezy's songs as evidence of his alleged involvement in the longstanding feud with Mo3 and his supposed willingness to pay someone to carry out a killing, going so far as to actually rap the songs with conviction.

For their side, prosecution argued that Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, spent years feuding with Mo before allegedly arranging his murder through intermediaries Devin Brown (who is scheduled to go to trial later this month) and Jerry Johnson. They acknowledged that some pieces of the case were missing but urged jurors to connect the evidence using their own logic and common sense.

The defense, meanwhile, maintained that prosecutors had failed to establish Beezy's involvement, accusing investigators of building their case around a theory rather than concrete evidence. Attorney Toby Shook argued that jurors could believe Beezy was probably guilty and still find reasonable doubt. His team also pointed to Brown as someone with a potential motive to kill Mo, citing their connection through the mother of Brown's children.

Reading texts out loud from the child's mother, Beezy's lawyer John F. Gussio III also created quite a viral moment when he included the n-word in what he was reading.

The trial also featured conflicting testimony from Theodore Thomas, a childhood friend of Beezy who previously implicated him before a grand jury but later claimed he had lied under oath.

Beezy is accused of orchestrating the November 2020 murder of Mo3, who was shot 11 times in Dallas. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Prosecutors alleged that the 35-year-old rapper paid Kewon White to carry out the fatal shooting of Mo who he ambushed on Interstate 35 highway in broad daylight. White was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in September. Beezy could also face life if convicted.

Check out videos from the closing arguments below.

Watch the Closing Arguments in Yella Beezy's Murder-for-Hire Trial

https://www.instagram.com/reels/Dfk-aZtxvyC/

See the Hip-Hop Artists We Lost in 2026 Tay Keith, Lil Poppa and more.