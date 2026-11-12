Yella Beezy Asks Judge’s Permission to Kiss His Son After Being Sentenced to Life in Prison for Mo3’s Murder

Yella Beezy asked the judge for permission to give one final kiss to his son after being sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Mo3.

On Wednesday (Nov. 11), a jury in Dallas returned a guilty verdict for Beezy in the 2020 killing after just a few hours of deliberation. The sentencing arrived immediately after, as the death penalty was off the table in the state of Texas. As the court adjourned, Beezy made one final request to Judge Chikya Anyiam, asking, "Judge, may I kiss my son?"

Judge Anyiam left it up to the bailiff, replying, "If they'll let you." However, the 4-year-old had reportedly left the courtroom in tears already.

Beezy, born Markies Conway, was accused of orchestrating the murder of Mo3, who was shot 11 times in Dallas exactly six years to the day of the sentencing. Mo was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors alleged Beezy paid a man named Kewon White to carry out the fatal shooting of Mo. who he ambushed on Interstate 35 in Dallas in broad daylight. White was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in September. Another defendant, Devin Brown, is scheduled to go on trial later this month.

Check out the video of Yella Beezy asking the judge for permission to kiss his son following his life sentence.

Watch Yella Beezy Ask Permission to Kiss His Son After Being Sentenced

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