Yella Beezy ‘Fell Out’ in Hallway After Being Sentenced to Life in Prison – Report

Yella Beezy reportedly fell out in the hallway after being sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2020 murder of Mo3.

On Wednesday (Nov. 11), a Dallas jury returned a guilty verdict for Beezy after just a few hours of deliberation. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole as per Texas law, and according to a report from NBC 5, several people cried in the courtroom when the verdict was read. Then once Beezy was taken back into custody and left the room, the report says he "fell out in the back hall."

Talking to reporters following the hearing, Beezy's defense attorney Toby Shook said, "We really can't express the disappointment at the verdict. We're going to keep fighting. We have excellent appellate points, and that'll be the next step in the fight." The case is set to go to automatic appeal.

Before leaving the courtroom, Beezy made one final request to Judge Chikya Anyiam, asking, "Judge, may I kiss my son?"

Judge Anyiam left it up to the bailiff, replying, "If they'll let you." However, the 4-year-old had reportedly left the courtroom in tears already.

Beezy, born Markies Conway, was accused of orchestrating the murder of Mo3, who was shot 11 times in Dallas exactly six years to the day of the sentencing.

Prosecutors alleged Beezy paid a man named Kewon White to carry out the fatal shooting of Mo. who he ambushed on Interstate 35 in Dallas in broad daylight. White was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in September. Another defendant, Devin Brown, is scheduled to go on trial later this month.

Check out the full sentencing below.

Watch Yella Beezy Get Sentenced to Life in Prison

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