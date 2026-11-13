Yella Beezy Faces Strict Texas Prison Rules, Including No Conjugal Visits and One Shower a Day

Yella Beezy faces strict Texas prison rules, including no conjugal visits, one shower per day, and more.

According to Fox4 Dallas' report, published on Friday (Nov. 13), Yella Beezy, born Markies Conway, has been transferred to a Texas state prison after being found guilty of capital murder on Nov. 11 for the 2020 killing of Mo3. He's currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The Dallas rapper's new prison life comes with some very stringent rules. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Offender Orientation handbook, inmates are required to take one shower per day and can wear boxers while bathing. He will be provided with one pair of shower shoes and one pair of casual shoes. Additionally, he must be clean-shaven at all times — no beards or mustaches, unless granted a specific religious exemption.

When Beezy arrives at the prison, he will get a bunk and a single locker space almost the size of a microwave oven, which must accommodate all his personal items, including clothing, toiletries, photos, letters, and legal paperwork.

The TDCJ has banned all physical mail from being delivered to the prisons. Instead, all letters are digitized. So, Beezy's friends and family members will have to mail letters to a third-party processing center, where staff will scan the documents and upload them as digital files to the rapper's prison-issued tablet.

Regarding visitation, Yella Beezy is permitted up to 10 approved visitors on his list. The facility allows the rapper one two-hour in-person visit per week. While Beezy is allowed to see his girlfriend, physical contact is strictly limited to hand-holding and kissing while seated across from each other at a table. No conjural visits are allowed.

Despite his prison sentence, Beezy's defense attorney Toby Shook said they will appeal his case. "We really can't express the disappointment at the verdict. We're going to keep fighting. We have excellent appellate points, and that'll be the next step in the fight," he said.

Watch FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth's news story on Yella Beezy's verdict ruling below.

Watch FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth's Report: Yella Beezy Convicted 6 Years to Day of Mo3's Death

Get our free mobile app