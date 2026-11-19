A third man charged in Mo3's murder has been sentenced. Devin Brown received 10 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

On Thursday (Nov. 19), Brown pleaded guilty for his role in the murder, which was allegedly being the person who helped the shooter locate Mo3. Judge Chika Anyiam accepted the agreement, which requires Brown to serve at least half of his 10-year sentence behind bars. He also waived his right to appeal, according to a report from NBC 5 Dallas.

Following the deal, Mo3's mother and Brown's mother hugged and cried together outside the courtroom.

Brown was indicted on a murder charge for the November 2020 killing in April 2021. Prosecutors said he was upset that his ex-girlfriend and mother of his two kids, Jocylynn Jackson, had started dating Mo3. Jackson testified during Kewon White's trial that she and Brown ended their relationship in July 2018, before she became involved with the rapper. She also discussed how Mo3 had become part of her children's lives.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Brown had contacted another witness multiple times before the killing to ask whether Mo3 was at a specific location. During an interview with a police detective, Brown reportedly admitted he had recently learned Jackson was dating Mo3 and was upset about a Facebook video involving the rapper. However, he denied any involvement in the killing, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also reportedly uncovered numerous phone calls between Brown and Kewon White, the convicted shooter, on the day before and the day of the shooting. Cell phone records placed White near the location where Mo3 had stayed the night before his death, as well as near the scene of the shooting.

Brown is the last of three men charged in connection with the killing to be sentenced. White was found guilty of murder in September 2026 and sentenced to life in prison. And last week, on the six-year anniversary of Mo3's death, a jury also found Yella Beezy guilty of plotting to kill Mo in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme. Beezy was sentenced to life in prison as well.

Check out the video of Devin Brown's sentencing as well as his mother hugging Mo3's mother below.

Watch Devin Brown Accept Plea Deal in Mo3's Murder

Watch Devin Brown's Mother Hug Mo3's Mother

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