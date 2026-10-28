Pooh Shiesty is denying a rumor that several women are pregnant by him, including Mo3's ex-girlfriend.

On Tuesday (Oct. 27), Pooh hopped on his Instagram Story and posted a message addressing a rumor that he impregnated several women after his prison release in 2025. "Mane i dont got no baby momas, no babies otw, nun of that and dont want none! or nun to do with you gabage a** h*es," he wrote.

The Memphis rapper is possibly referring to a viral video featuring Mo3's manager Brandon Rainwater in which he claimed that Pooh got the late rapper's girlfriend Jaide Gage pregnant, as well as several other women in the Dallas area following his 2025 release from prison. Rainwater alleged that Jaide, who shares two children with Mo3, terminated her pregnancy with Pooh's child.

"Pooh Shiesty was f**king everything out here," he said in the video, which can be viewed below. "Having threesomes with h*es, sending them back home, everything."

"I would've went to war with Pooh Shiesty if he had [impregnated] one of my baby mamas," he continued. "And I would have went to war with him and tried to get his P.O. to lock him up."

Pooh is currently in jail pending his trial, which is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2027.

Check out Pooh Shiesty's Instagram Story post and Rainwater's Interview that sparked the multiple women pregnancy rumor below.

See Pooh Shiesty's Message Addressing the Rumor That He Impregnated Multiple Women

poohshiesty/Instagram Pooh Shiesty addresses rumor that he impregnated multiple women after his 2025 prison release.

Watch Brandon Rainwater's Interview Where He Talks About Kewon White, Errol Spence, Mo3 and Yella Beezy

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