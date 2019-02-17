Meek Mill delivered a fittingly epic start to the 2019 NBA All-Star Game when he hit the stage to perform in Charlotte, N.C.'s Spectrum Center Sunday night (Feb. 17). The Philadelphia rhymer delivered his anthemic bars as the All-Star teams were introduced.

Opening things up with the Phil Collins-sampling intro for his Championships album ("Intro"), Meek let loose his bars about big dreams and aspirations to a roaring crowd. From there, he delivered a performance of "Going Bad" and "Uptown Anthem." After letting one of the all-star teams get introduced, Meek upped the hype even more by performing his timeless classic "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)." Like we said, things were definitely epic.

Meek has been having a stellar Championships season. His wise and poignant fourth LP has been hailed as one of the best hip-hop projects of 2018. One of Meek's songs, "Going Bad" (featuring Drake), has become a fan favorite and a streaming monster on the digital music charts.

At halftime, Meek's fellow rhymer J. Cole will take the musical baton and perform a medley of his own hits. That should also be pretty fire.

Peep some of Meek Mill’s opening performance at the 68th annual NBA All-Star Game below.

See Photos of Meek Mill's Different Looks Over the Years