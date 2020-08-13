Hear Two New Mac Miller Songs From K.I.D.S. Mixtape Deluxe Edition: Listen

Exactly 10 years after the release of Mac Miller's K.I.D.S. (Kickin' Incredibly Dope Shit) on Aug. 13, 2010, the folks at Rostrum Records (the label Mac was signed to) have unloaded a special 10th anniversary deluxe edition of the mixtape today (Aug 13). As a bonus, the project comes with two brand-new songs.

The new tracks are called "Ayye" and "Back of the Day," and based on the sound of them, it appears both songs were recorded during the K.I.D.S. era, which was essentially the time Miller became one of the biggest rising rap stars in America. "Ayye" is carefree and Miller sounds youthful as he spits over an upbeat track.

"Balcony shine from the light of the sun/Tonight will be fun, ’cause the night is still young/And the rhyme to the drum is flowin', an island/See the ocean when I'm chillin', got me smiling," Miller spits on "Ayye."

You can check out "Ayye" below.

For "Back in the Day," Miller gets more introspective as he reflects on his future: "I used to have a dream, now it seem that I'ma live it in real life/Gettin' free jeans, good weed, feelin' real nice/Used to think that I was too short or too dumb/Just a newcomer to the game tryna do somethin'."

Listen to "Back in the Day" below.

The deluxe edition of the seminal mixtape arrives just under two years after Mac Miller died due to an accidental drug overdose on Sept. 7, 2018. He was only 26.

While Miller is no longer here in the physical form, his music has continued to inspire fans, and there's been more of it. Back in January, Miller's estate released Circles, a posthumous LP that was designed to be a companion album for Swimming, an acclaimed project that marked the last Miller would release while he was alive.

Listen to the deluxe edition of K.I.D.S. for yourself below.

Mac Miller's K.I.D.S. (Kickin' Incredibly Dope Shit) Mixtape Deluxe Edition Tracklist

1. "Kickin' Incredibly Dope Shit (Intro)"

2. "Outside"

3. "Get Em Up"

4. "Nikes on My Feet"

5. "Senior Skip Day"

6. "The Spins"

7. "Don't Mind If I Do"

8. "Paper Route" featuring Chevy Woods

9. "Good Evening"

10."Ride Around"

11."Knock Knock"

12. "Mad Flava, Heavy Flow (Interlude)" feat. DJ Bonics]

13. "Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza"

14. "All I Want Is You"

15. "Poppy"

16. "Face In the Crowd"

17. "Ayye"

18. "Back In the Day"