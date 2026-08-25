Video Shows Lul Timm Being Arrested in Hospital for Killing King Von

Footage of Lul Timm being arrested in the hospital for killing King Von has surfaced online.

On Monday (Aug. 24), YouTube channel Kalavisheni shared police bodycam footage from Nov. 6, 2020, which shows an officer approaching Timm as he rests in a bed at Grady Memorial Hospital and placing him in handcuffs.

"I don't know what's all going on, but apparently you are in custody," the officer tells Timm.

After leaving Timm's room, the officer talks with other Atlanta Police Department investigators about the situation and notifies them that King Von has been declared deceased in a nearby room.

Quando Rondo affiliate Lul Timm, born Timothy Leeks, was initially charged with felony murder for shooting and killing King Von during a fight with Quando outside a hookah lounge in downtown Atlanta.

After a fight broke out between Von and Quanfo Ronddo in the parking lot around 3 a.m., their camps exchanged gunfire. Two police officers reportedly attempted to intervene following the gun battle but were not injured. As a result of the incident, six people were shot, three of whom died from their wounds, including King Von.

In August of 2023, prosecutors dropped the murder charge against Lil Timm.

The release of the bodycam video coincides with the official start of Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles. Federal prosecutors say King Von's death was the catalyst of the case and Lil Durk hired five men to kill Quando Rondo in August of 2022 as revenge, leading to the death of Quando's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson.

Watch Footage of Lul Timm Being Arrested in the Hospital for Killing King Von

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