Love & Hip Hop Returns With New Seasons in Atlanta and Miami Every Monday

Monday nights are dedicated to back-to-back new seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop: Miami this summer.

VH1's Level Up Mondays programming kicks off Mon., Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The season premieres of the franchise dedicated to hip-hop gives a behind-the-scenes look at the music business while highlighting the ups and downs that come with it. As cast members navigate their individual journeys both personally and professionally, plenty of cheers, laughs and dramatic flair follow.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast includes rappers Yung Joc, Scrappy, Rasheeda Frost and Renni Rucci, in addition to entertaining personalities Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels and Yandy Smith-Harris, among others. Prepare for careers to flourish, love to blossom, wavering relationships, surprising loss, families uniting, over-the-top humor, co-parenting and friendships to be tested in ATL.

Further down in the 305, Love & Hip Hop: Miami finds reality both at home and work heating up. Rappers N.O.R.E., Trina, Trick Daddy and Sukihana's daily lives will unfold while relationships between singer Ray J and Princess Love Norwood are explored. Expect Amara La Negra, Bobby Lytes and many more to make their return for the new season as opportunities, weddings, babies and secrets pop up on South Beach.

The hip-hop vets and newcomers unite for two new seasons of Love & Hip Hop reality on one special night.

Stay locked in to VH1 to watch Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop: Miami Mon., Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Watch a Preview of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Miami Cast Members

This editorial advertisement is presented by VH1.