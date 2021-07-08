Logan Paul Says All Lil Baby Songs Sound the Same, Baby Responds

A clip from an old Logan Paul podcast episode in which he downplays the success of Lil Baby and the music the rapper makes has resurfaced online, and the Atlanta-bred artist has fired back.

On Thursday (July 8), a snippet from episode 163 of the YouTube celebrity's ImPaulsive podcast, which is titled "We're Done With Sex" and was released back on March 3, 2020, made its way back onto social media. In the conversation, which is about influential and impactful music and artists from rock music bands like The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin to Lil Baby and DaBaby, Logan Paul offered his sentiments on the Quality Control Music artist's sound.

"I'ma say it right now. Lil Baby, he'll pop up on my Spotify," Logan begins, acknowledging that the frequency in which he'd been hearing Baby at the time could be attributed to him having dropped his second studio album, My Turn, days before the podcast episode aired.

The exhibition fighter continues: "And I'm scrolling through and I can't fuckin' get away from Lil Baby songs. And I'm all for the new artists, but like, this one in particular, I have no idea what he's saying. I have none and it all sounds the same. His tone is the same, it's all the same. I give him a year."

Baby caught wind of the resurfaced clip and wrote via Twitter this morning, "Logan Who ?" And in a follow-up message, the 4 Pockets Full Inc. CEO flexed and typed, "More like give em a year to have 100ms 😤."

Since Logan Paul's podcast episode was released last year, Lil Baby dropped the deluxe edition of his My Turn album in April of 2020, has featured on numerous of his peers' projects and albums, and recently delivered his Billboard No. 1 joint effort with Lil Durk, The Voice of the Heroes, last month.

Check out Logan Paul speaking on Lil Baby's music around the 10:34-mark below.