Lil Yachty Has Surprising Reaction to His Tattoos Being Roasted on Social Media

Lil Yachty is being roasted for his tattoos and the rapper had an unanticipated reaction.

Fans Roast Lil Yachty for His Tattoos

On Tuesday (Oct. 3), a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, who goes by the handle scubaryan_ shared a chest-naked photo of Lil Boat showing off his tattoos, which include a compass on the rapper's chest and the word "Concrete" in varying fonts on the QC artist's stomach. The photo is captioned, "Rappers spend so much money on jewelry but never good tattoo artists."

Fans under the post were quick to chime in with their opinions on Boats' body art.

"Bro need to refund his tattoos," one person commented under the post.

"He just let anyone tatt him," another comment reads.

"Bro looks like one of them notebooks you draw on when you tryna kill time," someone else joked.

Lil Yachty Reacts to Being Roasted

Lil Yachty has reacted to the slander of his ink. In one response, he surprisingly agreed with many commentors.

"Yeah my tatts suck hahahaha," he typed.

In a follow-up post, Yachty shared a famous meme of boxer Adrian Broner where the fighter notes in an interview, "I ain't gon' lie, I'm getting cooked."

