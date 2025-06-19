Another Chapter in the Drake Ghostwriting Saga and This Time It’s Written by Lil Wayne, Allegedly

Ghostwriting allegations have stained Drake's career ever since Meek Mill's Twitter fingers in 2015 set off a firestorm that caused beef and bruised egos. Now there's a new chapter in the saga and it's written by Lil Wayne, allegedly. That's if you believe his son, Lil Novi.

Why Are There New Allegations Drake Has a Ghostwriter?

Lil Wayne might be having a stern talk with Lil Novi, one of his four children, this week after the 15-year-old claimed in a new interview that his dad is Drake's ghostwriter. The younger Carter appeared in an interview with YouTuber TrillMarty on June 15. During their chat, Marty asked Novi, "Who's better: Lil Wayne or Drake?" Obviously, Novi was going to pick his father on Father's Day.

"Lil Wayne," Novi responded. "My dad wrote most of his sh*t. So, I mean on God like, if it wasn't for my pops then it wouldn't be no Drake, like, for real, for real. I mean, it probably would be a Drake, but he wouldn't be where he at now."

Tunechi's son, who's also a rapper, made it clear that he wasn't trying to throw dirt on Drake's name. "Like, no disrespect to Drake, like he hard now, like he hard, yeah, he hard," Novi added, "but I'm saying, like, come on, man. That's not a question." He went on to say "there's not really a comparison" between the Young Money leader and his former signee.

So far, Weezy hasn't said a word publicly about Novi getting involved in grown folks' business.

Has Lil Wayne Ever Written Drake's Lyrics?

Weezy F. Baby has never claimed to write any of Drake's lyrics. He's been praising Drizzy's pen for years. Wayne even called Drake the "ultimate artist" for his artistry and skills. During an interview on the I Am Athlete podcast in 2022, Wayne discussed how he felt when he first heard Drake's music before the Toronto rapper signed to Young Money Entertainment in 2009.

"I was like, 'This dude sound different," Wayne recalled about Drake. "What I loved about him was that he was sounding just as dope as we were. When I say we, also talking about the streets and where we done came from and what we doing and talking about. I told him, I was like, 'You literally can make working in a cubicle, like your everyday job is working in a cubicle, not typing or answering phones, you know how to make that sound like the dopest thing in the world to do. So, like, you don't stop, don't change."

The New Orleans MC also discussed how Drake's ability to rap and sing makes him the ultimate artist. "And then one day, I heard, 'Huh,' like, 'What the f**k was that?' I think it was on the hook and I think I remember asking Mack [Maine], like, 'Who that is on the hook?' He's like, 'That's him, too,' And I was like, 'You sing?' And he's [Drake's] like, 'You know, I mess around...' He didn't really wanna do it. 'Nah, you're gonna do...' You gotta be the ultimate artist."

Is Ghostwriting as Bad as It Seems?

Clearly, Drake heeded Wayne's advice. He's always celebrated Weezy for being a mentor and friend. Chances are they've been in many studio sessions together, but that doesn't mean Wayne had any involvement in writing Drake's lyrics. Ghostwriting allegations have never clouded their working relationship or friendship prior, however, Novi's words have added a new layer to the controversial topic.

The one ghostwriter who is known to have had a hand in Drake's music is Quentin Miller, the artist Meek Mill put on blast 10 years ago when he called out Drizzy for not writing his own rhymes. Since then, Drake has collaborated with plenty of artists, producers and songwriters, so it's hard for anyone to pinpoint where the collaboration starts and where any alleged writing not done by him begins.

Despite the ghostwriting talk heating up once more, Drake's pen is to be respected. He's actually co-written for Lil Wayne ("I'm Single") in the past as well as other rappers like Ye ("30 Hours") and global icons like Beyoncé ("Mine"). But rap purists will always look down on a rapper who received any kind of help with their lyrics. Those top-five rapper debates can get interesting when an artist starts losing points if there's even a chance someone else wrote a song for the MC in question.

On the flip side, there's a newer generation of hip-hop fans who don't care about ghostwriters. As long as the song is a hit or a vibe, they're not looking that deep into it. So, is ghostwriting as bad as it seems? Since it's a different time in the culture, not necessarily. A rapper's career can still carry on despite rumors around their pen or if the truth gets exposed. But losing the respect of peers and fans who champion a rapper's authenticity can be even more detrimental. Nobody likes a fraud.

Take a look at Lil Novi's bold claims about his father writing for Drake and what the fans have to say below.

