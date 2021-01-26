Lil Wayne Attends Tory Lanez Video Shoot Day After Presidential Pardon

Shortly after receiving a pardon from the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, Lil Wayne emerges like a phoenix from the ashes to work on a new video for a new song with Tory Lanez.

On Sunday (Jan. 24), Tory Lanez shared via Instagram a clip from a video of the set where he was filming for his new single "Big Tipper" with Lil Wayne and Melii. Wayne is seen dancing in a pink hoodie while wearing a backwards baseball cap as a woman lies in front of him naked on what appears to be a stretcher or hospital bed.

In the caption for the 13-second clip, Lanez points out how the video shoot took place right after Wayne secured a pardon while awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a federal firearms charge in 2020.

"@liltunechi bruh ... FIRST DAY AFTER THE PARDON, my nigga came and did my video for #BigTipper feat . @melii 🔥☔️🔥☔️🍾 ...," the Toronto artist captioned a portion of the IG post.

As the caption continued, Lanez expressed his gratitude towards the 38-year-old father of four, whom the rapper-crooner says has supported him in the past. Lanez could be referring to the collaborative efforts himself and Wayne have worked on in prior years like "Talk to Me (Remix)" featuring Weezy, Rich The Kid and DJ Stevie J.

"I WILL NEVER FORGET THE TREMENDOUS LOVE U SHOW ME TUNE !!! ❤️🍾☔️😤🔥 #BigTipper VIDEO COMING SOON !🔥🔥😈🔥😈 #OneUmbrella2021 We not playing fair 😤😤😤😤," Lanez added in the caption.

Although Wayne has never publicly issued a statement regarding Tory Lanez's current legal issues stemming from the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion, Weezy F. Baby isn't the only rapper working with Lanez during this time. After Lanez announced the release of a new song and video featuring DaBaby earlier this month, Megan defended the Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment CEO after fans began dissing him on social media and accusing Baby of playing both sides.

Megan suggested that the collab between DaBaby and Tory Lanez was old, meaning it was made prior to her and the North Carolina native making their hit "Cry Baby," which appears on her debut album, Good News.