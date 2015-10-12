Lil Wayne’s Sex Tape Leaks

It's been a rough year for Lil Wayne. The New Orleans legend was hoping to have Tha Carter V out by the end of 2014, but it was held up by a feud with his longtime mentor, label boss and father figure, Birdman. That album still isn't out, and Birdman is threatening legal action against the Jay Z-owned streaming service Tidal for issuing Wayne's free, stopgap release The Free Weezy Album. What's more: Birdman's new protege, Young Thug, dropped an acclaimed mixtape called Barter 6; the same month that dropped, Wayne's tour bus was shot in Atlanta, allegedly by PeeWee Roscoe. (In Roscoe's indictment, Georgia authorities named--but declined to charge--Thug and Birdman.)

Now, of all things, a sex tape. The footage, the existence of which has been rumored for some time, hit the Internet today (Oct. 12), and depicts a man who appears to be Wayne having sex with two women. (The video, which is very obviously not safe for work or nearly any other environment, can be viewed here via In Flex We Trust.) Perhaps the most interesting thing to come from the leak has been the reaction from Karrine Steffans, the author, model and actress who is also known semi-affectionately as Superhead. Steffans was involved with Wayne for some time, and took to her Twitter account to talk about how Wayne's sex was subpar. But after that came a discussion of how men and women are treated differently in the public sphere, specifically with regard to sexuality. Read some of her tweets below:

Apparently, there could be more where the first video came from. A website called Diary of a Hollywood Street King is posting what they claim to be the second of at least three installments of the sex tape. You can see the new footage at their site, which advertises some decidedly un-Puritan acts.