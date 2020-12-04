Lil Uzi Vert Seems Upset by ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Dating Report

Following reports circulating on the internet this week that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially dating, Lil Uzi Vert has shared his dismay about the rumored couple.

On Thursday (Dec. 3), after video footage and still images surfaced online of RiRi and Rocky taking a late-night walk in what appears to be the streets of New York City, Uzi took a screenshot of one of the photos then posted it to his Instagram Story and expressed his disbelief.

"Can't be true," he wrote on the picture, which shows Rihanna wearing an oversized cream-colored jacket, a hoodie, sweatpants, sneakers and a protective mask. Rocky is seen in a camouflage jacket, a hoodie, sneakers and a face mask as well.

liluzivert via Instagram

In addition to Uzi not being a full-on believer in the R&B singer and A$AP Mob member's relationship news, he has also apparently unfollowed Rihanna on Instagram. RiRi was the only person Lil Uzi Vert was following on the social media platform for some time before he adjusted his following count from one to zero this week.

Page Six reported at the top of the week that Rihanna and the Harlem, N.Y.-bred rhymer were spotted having dinner with some friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York City over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Thus, seemingly confirming rumors that they're indeed dating.

Aside from the two flirting during a video interview for GQ magazine back in August for Ri's Fenty skincare line, the rumor mill started buzzing about Rihanna and Rocky dating in January of this year as well.

Rihanna and Rocky have been friends for some time, though. If you recall, he was the opening act on her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

Speaking of relationships, Lil Uzi has been rumored to be dating JT of the City Girls. In fact, he reportedly souped-up her Mercedes Benz G-Class truck for her birthday this week.