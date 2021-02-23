Lil Uzi Vert Is Going to Be on Blink-182’s New Album

Lil Uzi Vert is going to be featured on Blink-182's new album, according to their drummer Travis Barker.

In a recent interview on Spotify's Rock This with Allison Hagendorf podcast, which premiered last Friday (Feb. 19), Barker revealed that the band has a new song with Uzi that they worked on with Pharrell. "There’s a song with Uzi that’s really, really cool that we did with Pharrell," he revealed.

"I mean, it’s not like Blink’s making a rap song or anything," Barker clarified. "It’s like bringing Uzi over to our world. So it’s more of a punk kind of like reggae-feeling song. I don’t think Blink will ever be anything but a pop-punk band. That’s who we are, and I feel like our fans have journeyed with us when we’ve done songs like ‘Miss You’ or ballads like ‘Adam’s Song.’"

The band's famed drummer added that the record will be true to his rock core although Uzi is a rapper and Pharrell is known for his contributions to hip-hop. He told the podcast host, "But we’re never going to veer too far off from what we are. I’m a punk kid at heart, you know what I mean? Whether it’s pop-punk with Blink or whatever with [Machine Gun Kelly] or whatever with Trippie [Redd], that’s where my heart’s at. I was raised on rap music and punk rock music. It’s all I know.”

Blink-182 are no strangers to hip-hop. In 2019, they went out on tour with Lil Wayne and even dropped a mashup track with Weezy, combining "What's My Age Again?" and "A Milli."

Barker released a rock album with Trippie Redd last week titled Neon Shark vs. Pegasus.

You can listen to the Rock This with Allison Hagendorf interview, which features both Barker and Trippie, below.