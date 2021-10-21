Lil Baby Says He Forgot to Send Young Thug His Verse for Thug’s Album

In case you were wondering why Lil Baby doesn't have a guest feature on Young Thug's new album, Punk, there's a legitimate explanation for his absence.

Lil Baby posted a video on his official TikTok page Wednesday night (Oct. 20), revealing that he was supposed to appear on Thugger's joint "Bubbly" with Drake and Travis Scott, but Baby forgot to send his verse in.

In the :15-second clip, multiplatinum-selling rhymer is seen getting a line-up on his hair, with his verse playing in the background. On the video, he wrote as the caption, "When young thug send you a song for his album [and] you forget to send it back," adding the emoji of the man palming his face.

The Quality Control Music artist not having bars on Young Thug's latest effort likely came as a surprise to many, especially considering the closeness of their relationship.

In XXL's Fall 2019 issue, where Lil Baby graced the double cover with the late Juice Wrld, the Atlanta native modestly credited Thug for helping him transition from the streets to the rap game.

"Young Thug, he gave me all the jewels," Baby said. "He literally paid me to leave the neighborhood. [He said], 'Bruh you can rap, you got it. You could be next. You gotta leave the ’hood... I'ma pay you to come to the studio.'"

The following year, Thugger confirmed during an appearance on T.I.'s Expeditiously podcast that he paid Baby to focus on rap once the 4 Pockets Full (4PF) CEO was released from jail.

"That nigga didn't know who he was," he explained. "I used to read that young nigga's captions and shit on his pictures and I'm calling that nigga like, 'Bruh, you know you can rap. You trippin'.' He in jail like, 'Bruh, I'ma goddamn get out, I'ma goddamn get me some money, get me a bag and do what I need to do.'"

Young Thug added, "Just to groom him to you really could get paid from doing it. Like no cap, not no 'I'ma pay you,' but no really actually doing it."

The two ATL-bred MCs have appeared on several tracks together including "Chanel" with Gunna and "Bad Bad Bad."

Check out Young Thug's "Bubbly" featuring Drizzy and La Flame below.