Lil Baby has penned a multitude of songs at this point, but that doesn't necessarily mean he remembers the lyrics to all of them.

On Tuesday's (April 20) episode of Atlanta's Jewelry Unlimited's TikTok rapper series called Can Artists Finish Their Own Lyrics, Lil Baby drew blanks when it came to his track, "I'm Straight," from his 2018 album Harder Than Ever. The premise of the series is that rhymers have to finish the bars of their own songs in exchange for $1,000 off their purchase at the ATL jewelry store, home to famed hip-hop jeweler Wafi Lalani, and it doesn't look like the ATL-bred artist received the discount.

The clip begins with the lyrics: "I'm cool on the love and the high-fives/You niggas can't keep up with my guys."

When it was time for Lil Baby to continue, he paused a bit, seemingly unable to remember the lines that came next. The host of the series repeats the lyrics, now including the next two bars: "You can't get all this drip in a lifetime/I got out and ran it up at the right time."

The series' host then jumps a few lyrics and recites a line name-dropping Wafi Lalani, owner of Jewelry Unlimited. "Went to Wafi, I told ’em I want to shine" is what Baby raps on the song. The Quality Control Music rapper appears to have a lightbulb moment when that particular bar is mentioned, but he still doesn't seem to remember the remaining lyrics.

Lil Baby repeats the aforementioned bar along with a portion of the succeeding lyric: "Went to Wafi, I told ’em I want to shine/Then the coupe quarter million." However, he then throws in the towel.

"That's hard... Damn, I forgot," Baby says. "You ain't gotta make it easy," he replies to the host. Later adding, "That was a good one. I ain't gon' lie. That was a good one. Aight, gimme another one."

Before Baby, 42 Dugg and Moneybagg Yo both participated in the TikTok game series. Dugg was given "We Paid," which features Lil Baby, while Bagg had to recite "Time Today."

Although Lil Baby stumbled on his three-year-old lyrics, he'll likely be releasing some new ones soon. Last month, during an interview with MTV News, the 4 Pockets Full CEO revealed that an album with Lil Durk, tentatively titled The Voice of the Hero, is coming soon. Baby also shared that his Lamborghini Boys mixtape, first teased in December of 2019, is still a go.

Check out Lil Baby forget his lyrics to "I'm Straight" on Jewelry Unlimited's Can Artists Finish Their Own Lyrics series below.

